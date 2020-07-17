Before Lydell Fortune presented a petition to the Caroline County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night, he stood before the six representatives and explained why he and more than 1,200 others signed the request to have the Confederate monument on the lawn in Bowling Green removed.
Fortune said he wasn’t speaking as a member of the county’s branch of the NAACP, Caroline’s representative on the Germanna Community College board or a trustee at St. John Baptist Church in Woodford.
“I stand before you this evening as what the world sees me as—a Black man,” Fortune said. “If I was standing before [Confederacy Vice President] Alexander Stephens, [Confederate supporter] William Thompson or the individuals that were on hand to witness the dedication of the Confederate statue on the lawn in Bowling Green, I would not be referred to as Black or as a man.”
Fortune and eight other Caroline residents gave the only public comments at the board meeting. Each of them requested the Board of Supervisors use the authority granted to them by the Virginia General Assembly in March to unilaterally remove any Confederate memorials.
The board voted unanimously to hold a nonbinding public hearing on the removal of the monument—which has stood since 1904—on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
“That statue is donated to the residents of the county,” said Board Chairman Jeff Sili. “I have spoken to a number of people, some that wish the monument to be removed and others that want it to stay. I think it would be prudent to let everybody have a voice. It would be the democratic way.”
A group of Black Caroline residents ranging from recent college graduates to senior citizens used their voices on Tuesday.
They said the statue doesn’t represent the ideals of the county, which is named after Queen Caroline of Ansbach, the wife of King George II.
Tamarya Cook said the county’s namesake was a person of peace who diffused an incident between Portugal and Britain without any violence. Cook noted that as queen and regent, she helped negotiate the Treaty of Seville between Britain and Spain.
Cook said that’s the antithesis of what the Confederacy is about.
“Caroline was created on love and freedom,” Cook said. “We all know we cannot run from our history. The statues and memorials dedicated to Confederate soldiers are a constant reminder of an oppressed system that glorifies and is trying to make its way back to social norms. It’s time that Caroline take control of its future and lives up to its name, starting by honoring those that have stood for change.”
Cook also noted that in 2019 the National Park Service renamed the former Jackson Shrine in Woodford—the site where Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson died—to the Stonewall Jackson Death Site because “shrine” was too reverent.
Fortune and others highlighted that the courthouse monument’s location is problematic, as well. According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, the imprisonment rate for Blacks is nearly six times that of whites and nearly double the rate of the Latino population.
Culpeper County also has a Confederate statue on its lawn.
“The fact that the Confederate monument in Caroline County is located on the lawn in Bowling Green, a place where individuals expect to receive justice without regard to race, is reprehensible,” Fortune said. “How can a person of color expect to receive justice upon entering the courtroom when upon the lawn they are met with a monument of a Confederate soldier placed high on a pedestal?”
Caroline School Board member JoWanda Rollins–Fells, Caroline Family YMCA Executive Director Schericka Twyner, retired longtime county educator Vernessa Ware, and father and son pastors Marvin and Duane Fields also spoke out against the monument and in support of the petition.
Trey Taylor said the monument is a “stain” on a county that often talks about coming together as one. Kiarra Armstead said the monument “silences the ugly truth behind the Confederacy and creates an illusion that Confederates were fighting for the good of the people.”
Marvin Fields said the statue is insulting to Blacks. Ware said Blacks have labored in the county and the board needs to set an example of unity.
Duane Fields, president of the Caroline Branch of the NAACP, mentioned the statue is generic, “named after absolutely no one” and quoted researchers that said monuments such as this were erected in the Jim Crow era to intimidate Blacks.
The statue reads that it was “erected by the people of Caroline County to commemorate the valor and endurance of its soldiers furnished to the Confederate States of America from 1861–1865.”
“In other words, it is erected to honor those that fought and gave their lives so that the perpetuation of slavery and oppression of African Americans would persist,” Duane Fields said.
Speakers also said there is a national and regional movement to remove symbols of the Confederacy. In neighboring Hanover County, the School Board voted to rename Lee–Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School earlier this week.
Fredericksburg’s City Council passed a resolution urging the General Assembly to rename Jefferson Davis Highway, which honors the president of the Confederacy.
Numerous monuments have been taken down in Richmond, and NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag that is etched on the Caroline statue.
Board member Reginald Underwood said he’s had discussions with the Sons of Confederate Veterans about taking down the statue. He said the group knows the nation is changing and doesn’t want the monument destroyed.
“There is no place for evil in this county, in the Commonwealth of Virginia or in the United States,” Underwood said. “This board needs to stand and speak loudly and this monument must be removed. Not next year. We need to get a vote from the board immediately to say that this monument must come down. Where it goes, I don’t care. It can rest where it needs to rest. It does not belong in front of the where justice should always prevail.”
