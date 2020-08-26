Caroline supervisors must now decide where to relocate Confederate monument

When Lydell Fortune woke up Wednesday morning, he felt a sense of relief.
The grassroots effort that Fortune helped organize to have a Confederate monument removed from the Caroline County courthouse lawn had come to fruition the night before when the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to relocate the memorial.
It had been 42 days since the July 14 Board of Supervisors meeting where Fortune and eight others first voiced public opposition to the monument. The statue had stood in Bowling Green for 114 years.
Fortune said he’s heartened by the “organic” movement because it shows many elders in the county that Black voices can be heard and recognized by local government officials in the 21st century.
Several white residents spoke up on behalf of removal, as well.
“It feels wonderful, man,” Fortune said. “It feels like a victory for the entire county, even though I understand there are harsh feelings for those that adamantly supported keeping the memorial where it is. It’s a signal to everyone that we are working toward that #OneCaroline motto.”
The resounding vote to remove the monument could have ripple effects throughout other rural communities in the Fredericksburg area. Culpeper, Essex, King George and Orange counties have all heard from residents demanding similar memorials be relocated from their courthouse areas.
None of the above-mentioned localities have placed the issue on their agendas since the General Assembly granted local governments the authority to remove Confederate monuments and symbols under a new law that went into effect July 1.
“As a general rule, what other counties do is not necessarily of any predictive value in terms of what our county is going to do,” Orange Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mark Johnson said. “I’m aware there has been some discussion about it. Some people want to take it down and some want to make sure it stays up.”
There were dueling petitions in Caroline, with more than 2,500 signing a petition to remove the memorial and 808 local signatures to keep it where it is. But while Caroline’s supervisors said they weighed all input, the issue ultimately came down to personal experience for Western Caroline representative Jeff Black.
Black, a Maine native, is a history and government teacher at Spotsylvania High School. He lives in the Lake Land’Or subdivision and noted he has a warm relationship with several Black neighbors, including one young boy who likes to pet his dog.
Black, a self-described conservative on the political spectrum, said he was stressed about the monument issue.
“What if [my neighbors] walked by my house with that Confederate monument in front of it?” Black said. “I personally wouldn’t want it there. So if I personally wouldn’t want it there, why would I want it on a courthouse lawn?”
Black added his decision was also based on the U.S. Constitution. He said when he wants to appreciate history, he goes to places such as Gettysburg, Pa., where a pivotal three-day Civil War battle was fought in July 1863.
“That statue’s location is inconsistent with the spirit of the 13th amendment, the 14th amendment, the 15th amendment, the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the Civil Rights Act of 1871, the Civil Rights Act of 1957, Brown vs. Board of Education, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” Black said. “And it’s also inconsistent with the conservative values of the party of Abraham Lincoln.”
Caroline High School football coach Doug Allison spoke in favor of removing the monument. Allison said when he earned a history degree from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, “I didn’t get that degree by staring at statues.”
Allison said statues don’t teach history, but are erected to honor things or individuals. He believes the statue should be placed in a museum.
One potential location has emerged: Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.
The cemetery was formed when Fort A.P. Hill acquired 110,000 acres (now down to 77,000) and re-interred 2,500 bodies, many of which were Confederate soldiers, at Green Lawn.
David Storke, owner of Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, said by his count only one Black person is buried at Green Lawn, an Ethiopian he provided services for 10 years ago. Storke said Green Lawn is the most logical choice that comes to mind if the purpose of the memorial is to honor Caroline Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War.
“If you’re going to honor deceased veterans, that is where they are,” Storke said.
Storke also owns a company that specializes in monuments.
He reached out to his granite provider in Georgia two weeks ago and discovered that three companies declined to get involved in potentially removing the statue because of the controversy surrounding such issues. They provided him a general estimate of $75,000 to $100,000 for relocation.
The board has 30 days to find a suitable place to relocate the memorial, according to the new law. That gives other groups or people time to let the county know if they’d like to receive it. The board ultimately will decide its final destination.
This particular monument was erected by the Bowling Green United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1906. The UDC’s main office is located in Richmond.
“The one thing I can say everyone agrees upon is that this piece of history be preserved,” Caroline’s board Chairman Jeff Sili said. “We simply do not agree about its location. I believe we can move past that.”
WILL OTHERS FOLLOW?
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, before Caroline’s decision Tuesday night, 59 Confederate symbols had been relocated or renamed since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers in late May.
Sili said he hopes the county can become a model for others in the region to follow in resolving the dispute.
Sili and Madison District Supervisor Clay Forehand said rhetoric was heated on both sides of the issue. Sili said many whites connect riots and looting in urban areas in protest of Floyd’s death with the monument issue in the county. He said that caused some to be turned off, but he believes relationships can be repaired.
Vice Chairman Floyd Thomas also said the county can heal.
“I believe we are all tied together in the single fabric of our destiny,” Thomas said. “Every thread is important and every one of us has value. I believe we are better than what social media shows.”
Orange Supervisor Johnson and Orange Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Crozier gave no indication they will put the issue on an upcoming agenda. The next time residents can offer public comment is Sept. 22, but Crozier said that time is typically reserved for expressions of gratitude.
“Public comment is not really a forum for a whole bunch of different stuff,” Crozier said.
Crozier said concerned citizens can always call or email their supervisors.
On the King George courthouse lawn, an obelisk reads “to the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George who gave their lives for the South, a tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association of this county.”
But King George board Chairwoman Cathy Binder said the memorial is much different from the one in Caroline because it has names added to it and some may be Union soldiers or Black natives of the county. Binder said the county administrator and county attorney are closely examining the history of the memorial before the board decides whether to put the issue on its agenda.
Essex residents are still pushing to have their plea for removal of a Confederate soldier in front of their courthouse and the Tappahannock Police Department heard. Reggie Carter, who has spearheaded the effort, said the decision in Caroline is inspiring.
“Being the neighboring county, I am beyond hopeful this establishes a new precedent,” Carter said, “and Essex will follow suit and do the right thing, too.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
