Caroline supervisors set to take up solar farms at meeting Tuesday

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings on proposed solar projects at its meeting this week.

Action is also scheduled to be taken on a third project—Whalebone Solar—which was the subject of a Dec. 14 public hearing.

The largest project up for discussion is CC Solar, which is proposing a solar farm on Paige Road in Woodford, just south of Sunshine School Road. It would cover 1,682 acres, including 655 acres of solar equipment. The land is designated as Rural Preservation in the county’s comprehensive plan.

Developers are seeking a special exception permit for a major solar energy facility.

The county’s Planning Commission held a public hearing on Aug. 26 and three people spoke in opposition to the request. The Planning Commission deferred action several times to conduct a site visit and to allow staff time to complete suggested conditions. The commission ended up forwarding the request to the Board of Supervisors with no recommendation.

CC Solar is also seeking an exception to rezone 20 acres on the north side of Sunshine School Road across from Hobbie Street. The hope is that supervisors will vote to include the land in the Solar Energy Overlay District that was created last May.

A public hearing for a minor solar energy facility on Quarters Road, 1 1/2 miles west of U.S. 1 in Woodford, is also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The 145-acre Racehorse Solar project would use 53 acres for panels and equipment. The facility would provide up to 12 megawatts of renewable energy to the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative power grid.

The Planning Commission deadlocked in an Oct. 14 vote on the project and forwarded it to the board with no recommendation.

The Whalebone Solar proposal is a minor project located on Fredericksburg Turnpike (State Route 2) approximately 3 1/2 miles south of the Spotsylvania County line. The project would utilize 12 1/2 acres of the 30- acres tract and would provide up to 3 megawatts of renewable energy to the REC power grid.

The Planning Commission tied in a vote on the project on Oct. 14 and advanced it to the board with no recommendation.

The Board of Supervisors met at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Services Center in Milford. Public hearings began around 7:30 p.m.

