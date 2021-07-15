Caroline woman dies despite liver transplant from sister

“It’s just hard. It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Heflin said. “I just have to come to terms that things do happen. I never thought of the bad, that’s for sure.”

Heflin, who lives in Caroline County, said she focused on the positive aspects of the donation to the point she didn’t—make that she couldn’t—consider any other outcome. About 95 percent of liver recipients survive the first year, and the odds of longer survival times are even higher with living liver transplants, said Dr. Vinay Kumaran, a surgical director at Hume–Lee.

That’s because livers from deceased donors go to the sickest people, those who need them the most, Kumaran said. Living donations are often given between family members—such as the Caroline County sisters—and typically are done before the health of the recipient deteriorates so badly.

In the weeks after the surgery, Heflin’s worries about her sister seemed to affect her own recovery. She has ongoing nerve pain around the site, and because of the stress of constantly second-guessing if she did the right thing, she’s not sleeping or eating well.