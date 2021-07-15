Caroline woman dies despite liver transplant from sister

Even if Jodie Heflin had to sell some land from her family home to pay for the trip, she wanted to take her sister, Penny Woody, to the Bahamas later this year to celebrate a successful liver transplant.
Heflin became a living liver donor on May 4 when surgeons removed about two-thirds of her liver and transplanted it into her sister’s body. The liver has an amazing ability to regenerate and typically regrows to a normal size within two months of such procedures.
But the operation didn’t go as hoped. Instead of a long-awaited trip to see blue water, Heflin and her oldest sister, Janet Atkinson, made plans this week for Woody’s celebration of life.
Penny Jean Woody, 57, died on Sunday, July 11. Her body rejected the transplanted organ, and her other systems gradually shut down to the point machines kept her alive. She had been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer earlier this year.
Both of Woody’s sisters and a niece were at her side in the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Hume–Lee Transplant Center in Richmond when she died. Her siblings had agreed she’d been through so much already, and Atkinson said Woody was tired and needed to rest.
Woody’s death was especially painful to Heflin, 48, who had hoped the gift of her healthy liver would give her sister another five or 10 years.
“It’s just hard. It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Heflin said. “I just have to come to terms that things do happen. I never thought of the bad, that’s for sure.”
Heflin, who lives in Caroline County, said she focused on the positive aspects of the donation to the point she didn’t—make that she couldn’t—consider any other outcome. About 95 percent of liver recipients survive the first year, and the odds of longer survival times are even higher with living liver transplants, said Dr. Vinay Kumaran, a surgical director at Hume–Lee.
That’s because livers from deceased donors go to the sickest people, those who need them the most, Kumaran said. Living donations are often given between family members—such as the Caroline County sisters—and typically are done before the health of the recipient deteriorates so badly.
In the weeks after the surgery, Heflin’s worries about her sister seemed to affect her own recovery. She has ongoing nerve pain around the site, and because of the stress of constantly second-guessing if she did the right thing, she’s not sleeping or eating well.
There’s no doubt in her mind that she would do it all over again. She’s just questioning if Woody’s final days would have been more peaceful without the trauma of surgery. But then, she remembers that doctors gave Woody just a few months to live—and she seemed like the perfect candidate for a living liver donation.
“I just want her back, and that’s not gonna happen,” Heflin said.
Woody is survived by her sisters and their families, her companion Jackson Barker and two pets, Festus and Miss Kitty.
Heflin and Atkinson are grateful for friends and neighbors who have shared food, prayers and well-wishes and who will join them on Sept. 18 at the family home in the Corbin area to celebrate their sister’s life.
“It’s just amazing,” Heflin said about the support. “The world does have good people in it.”
