Caroline woman takes ride of the century into special dressage club

Sharon Kipping recently took the ride of a century.
She saddled up Stirling, a quarterhorse and Connemara blend that belongs to a friend, and the two rode their way into The Dressage Foundation’s Century Club. To qualify, the age of the rider and horse must add up to 100, and the pair must complete a skills test.
With a combined age of 101—Kipping is 75 and Stirling is 26—the two demonstrated the necessary proficiency in walking and trotting, cantering and lead-changing during a Sept. 12 show at Rosemont Farm in Spotsylvania County.
Kipping, who runs Diamond K Farm in Caroline County with her husband, Karl, was excited to join the club. She’d seen Barbara Ellis and Rachel Sigler, fellow members of the Fredericksburg chapter of the Virginia Dressage Association, earn their century honors and thought she’d like to do the same.
Ellis is Stirling’s owner—or his mother, as Kipping would say—and is boarded at Kipping’s 20-acre horse farm. Ellis had encouraged her friend to train the horse for the ride after the ages of the two crossed the century mark.
“It turned out to be a really great experience,” Kipping said. “I think it’s just a privilege to be able to still do this.”
Only two or three teams qualified per year in the first few years after The Dressage Foundation started the century program in 1996. Then, around 2017, interest exploded—probably due to people sharing their stories on social media, said Jenny Johnson, executive director of the foundation in Lincoln, Neb.
As of 2020, there were 446 teams nationwide that had earned the designation, and another 50 or more could be added in 2021, “which we think is fantastic,” Johnson said.
Another reason for the growth may be because people and horses are living longer and staying active well past traditional retirement age. Both horse and rider face some of the same issues, including arthritis, and seem to have discovered the best way to avoid losing strength and movement is to stay active.
“We have a lot of century club riders who say the key is not to stop,” Johnson said. “Staying active is so important for the horses, and the riders, to keep those joints moving and not get complacent.”
Anna Fox, leader of the Fredericksburg chapter, put it this way: “Both of you have to be pretty well seasoned by the time you do a century ride, so for everybody to still be healthy and kicking at this stage, that is a huge accomplishment.”
Fox also called Kipping “one of the nicest and most generous people” she’d ever met. Kipping helped found the club, served as president and continued to help over the years.
She showed the same dedication to horses for much of her life. Kipping and her sisters had horses when they were children and Kipping took her horse with her when she got married and left home.
It was traditional to retire horses when the animals turned 20, Kipping said, putting them out to pasture for the remainder of their lives. Better diets, supplements and treatments for parasites and joint diseases have added more working years to the horses’ lives—though both Kipping and Ellis agree that Stirling would definitely be considered among the senior set.
But the bay roan hasn’t gotten grumpy as he’s aged. Both women repeatedly use the word “compliant” to describe Stirling—who was born on Woodpecker Farm and named after the Stirling Plantation, both in Caroline County. Ellis said the horse “is in a very good place as far as his work ethic” after years of training. He’s well-mannered, Kipping said, does what’s asked of him and doesn’t try to push his rider around.
In addition, he’s strong and capable, Kipping said, and not the slightest bit fazed by working out in summer heat or being around other horses at a crowded show—even though he hadn’t been to one in about 20 years. When Kipping asked him to board her step-up trailer, which he hadn’t seen before, he didn’t snort or refuse, but took it all in stride.
The same was true of the skills test the two performed. It had been four or five years since Kipping had completed the test, and she was pleased with her score of 62 percent. She said in these types of events, riders are testing their own ability more than competing against someone else.
“It all went smoothly,” she said. “I didn’t fall off, and he didn’t misbehave a step. He helped me through it.”
As Kipping talked about the experience, her daughter Katherine Cook hobbled around the barn, still recovering from surgery for a heel spur and almost-torn tendon. She fretted that she wasn’t holding up as well as her mother and called Kipping’s accomplishment “pretty awesome.”
“I want to be her when I grow up,” she said.
