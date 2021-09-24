Caroline woman takes ride of the century into special dressage club

It was traditional to retire horses when the animals turned 20, Kipping said, putting them out to pasture for the remainder of their lives. Better diets, supplements and treatments for parasites and joint diseases have added more working years to the horses’ lives—though both Kipping and Ellis agree that Stirling would definitely be considered among the senior set.

But the bay roan hasn’t gotten grumpy as he’s aged. Both women repeatedly use the word “compliant” to describe Stirling—who was born on Woodpecker Farm and named after the Stirling Plantation, both in Caroline County. Ellis said the horse “is in a very good place as far as his work ethic” after years of training. He’s well-mannered, Kipping said, does what’s asked of him and doesn’t try to push his rider around.

In addition, he’s strong and capable, Kipping said, and not the slightest bit fazed by working out in summer heat or being around other horses at a crowded show—even though he hadn’t been to one in about 20 years. When Kipping asked him to board her step-up trailer, which he hadn’t seen before, he didn’t snort or refuse, but took it all in stride.