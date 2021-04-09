Caroline woman who helps others gets a hand herself, and a car

With Chelsea’s four children, two other grandchildren whose mother couldn’t care for them and her own three kids at home, Wright found herself responsible for 10 other people.

With the money she made from Medicaid as Chelsea’s caregiver, Wright couldn’t afford to rent a larger house in Fredericksburg, where she’d been living. She moved to Ruther Glen, and it was hard being apart from her mother, who takes care of Keesha Wright’s uncle in the city.

“There’s a lot of needs in this family and a lot of selflessness and giving to others who need help,” Jones said.

With no public transportation in Caroline, Wright relied on her own vehicle to take her everywhere. When her car caught fire last summer and was destroyed, Wright was in a jam. She tried rental cars, but they were too expensive, so she gave friends and neighbors gas money to take her to the grocery store or laundromat.

“It was very painful not being able to do simple things,” Wright said. “Gas is not free, and I would pay people to take me, but a lot of times I had to suffer and do without.”