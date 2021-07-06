Cars and CARS: Show raises funds for addiction recovery residences

At the end of the car show, awards and trophies were given out. The People’s Choice winners were Jody and Jenifer Callender from Gainesville, with their 2019 BMW i8. The Board’s Pick winner was Tom Mcgodkin from Rapidan with his ‘57 Chevy Bel Air. The Best of Show winner was Dave Bohler from Rochelle with his 57 Chevy Nomad.

Top 25 trophies were also given out. All makes, models and years were represented, with cars ranging in age from 1937 to as new as 2019 represented among the trophy winners. All trophies were handed out by Mrs. American Elegance 2020-2021, Tisha Downing.

Two NASCAR Experience packages were raffled off—one to drive, and one to ride. The winner of the driving experience was Shirley Cox and the riding experience winner was Jason Hamilton.

Lora Morris brought her 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne to participate in the show. She was given the car as a gift because it is from the same year she was born, 1958. Although it was not her first car show, it was her first time coming to a car show in Culpeper.

Morris said one of the reasons she enjoys going to car shows is the opportunity to reminisce with others about the past and share memories people have had with certain cars.