Cars and CARS: Show raises funds for addiction recovery residences

A car show on the Fourth of July has been a tradition in Culpeper for nearly 30 years.
And after one year missed due to the pandemic, that tradition is back … although with one slight change.
In years past the fourth of July car shows were hosted by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and held in downtown Culpeper. This year’s car show was not simply a change in location from downtown to the Culpeper United Methodist Church—it was actually an alternative event to the standard CRI car show, put on by a different organization.
When CRI announced in May they would not be hosting the event, Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services decided they would host it, said event organizer Shelly Burnham. She is also a board member of CARS, a nonprofit focused on providing long-term, faith-based addiction recovery residences to help former addicts get back on their feet and productive members of society.
The CARS Freedom Car Show featured lots of family fun—and of course—lots of impressive, souped-up vehicles. The venue was packed with both participants and spectators. 117 cars were registered for the show.
There were musical performances by Piedmont Community Band, Acoustic Aubrey, Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel, and the Blue Ridge Barbershoppers Quartet. All proceeds and donations from the event—a total of $15,758, the organization reported Tuesday night—went to CARS.
At the end of the car show, awards and trophies were given out. The People’s Choice winners were Jody and Jenifer Callender from Gainesville, with their 2019 BMW i8. The Board’s Pick winner was Tom Mcgodkin from Rapidan with his ‘57 Chevy Bel Air. The Best of Show winner was Dave Bohler from Rochelle with his 57 Chevy Nomad.
Top 25 trophies were also given out. All makes, models and years were represented, with cars ranging in age from 1937 to as new as 2019 represented among the trophy winners. All trophies were handed out by Mrs. American Elegance 2020-2021, Tisha Downing.
Two NASCAR Experience packages were raffled off—one to drive, and one to ride. The winner of the driving experience was Shirley Cox and the riding experience winner was Jason Hamilton.
Lora Morris brought her 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne to participate in the show. She was given the car as a gift because it is from the same year she was born, 1958. Although it was not her first car show, it was her first time coming to a car show in Culpeper.
Morris said one of the reasons she enjoys going to car shows is the opportunity to reminisce with others about the past and share memories people have had with certain cars.
Kimberly Parham was not only a participant in the show with her 1971 Cevelle, she also sang the National Anthem for the event. The Culpeper resident said she likes going to car shows because she loves seeing everybody else’s cars. Parham also described how car shows can be a great community builder.
“Because it’s how you find your people—you go to events where you are doing the same thing that you like, and other people like and so you kind of communicate and find locally who’s into the same thing as you are,” she said.
Parham is very supportive of CARS’ cause, explaining she is almost 1000 days sober, herself. She even attends CARS Restore meetings when she is able—free support groups that meet weekly in person in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Greene and Warren Counties.
Parham said she appreciates the ministry that CARS is trying to provide the community and loves seeing them expand.
CARS is in the process of bringing a long-term, faith-based recovery residence to the area, Burnham said. The goal of the car show was to raise awareness of the free services that CARS offers as well as to raise funds for the CARS ministry.
“So the idea that all of the proceeds from doing something others already love, going to our ministry is really cool,” Parham said.
Next year’s car show is already in the works, with a planned date of July 2nd.
Jeff Nicol, a 2021 graduate of Culpeper County High School, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent. He plans to attend Southern Utah University in the fall.