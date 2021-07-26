Carver 4-County Museum reopens with entire exhibit, "When Women Use Their Power"

“It was the music that formed the core of church plays and concerts for the children,” according to the exhibit. “For her, it was intuitive.”

All along, she applied her talents as a master seamstress, and was widely respected and sought after for her dressmaking skills. She was regionally famous for making wedding gowns for rich, white clientele. Dade never used a pattern, but would look at photos and recreate them from memory.

Dade also created new baptism robes for children at church to wear as they went down to the local river to be baptized. She also played a part in bringing dozens of local children into the world as a state-sanctioned midwife, according to the museum exhibit. Dade rests in West View Cemetery in Orange.

Her legacy continued through her oldest child, Lorraine, who, after living with her aunt in Philadelphia during, returned home for high school and was in the first graduating class in 1949 at Carver.

Returning to Philadelphia, Lorraine married her dear friend William Trumpler, and they had two children. The couple served in the ministry at Jones Temple Church of God in Christ.

The exhibit notes, as a married woman, “Lorraine found her power. It was quiet power. It was effective power. It was empathy.”