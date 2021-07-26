Carver 4-County Museum reopens with entire exhibit, "When Women Use Their Power"

The continuing virtual series, “When Women Use Their Power,” can now also be viewed in its entirety in person, by appointment, at Carver 4-County Museum inside the former library at historic George Washington Carver Regional High School on Route 15 in Culpeper County.
“The exhibit brings together the accomplishments of 11 women and is truly inspirational,” said Hortense Hinton-Jackson, museum board president and vice chairwoman of the George Washington Carver Regional High School African American History Committee.
The museum, first opened in February 2019, closed during COVID and is now open for visits for the first time since spring of 2020.
“Hands of Hope and New Life” was recently released as the latest virtual installment—the 5th of 11—of the female-focused exhibit series launched in March.
It showcases alumni and families of the historic African-American school that educated youth from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock during 20 years of segregation.
Now the virtual series has become actual.
“I put the whole exhibit up,” said museum curator Terry Miller said on Monday morning of the in-person experience.
She released the first part virtually in March in waning days of a pandemic and has been working on the displays for many more months prior: “It’s overwhelming to see them all together,” Miller said of finally being able to create the physical exhibits, featuring artifacts, photos, decor and personal touches along with historical context.
Museum board members Alan Johnson and Marlene Ware co-curated the latest installment with Miller. The new display breaths life into the important work of women.
It feature an exceptional mother-daughter duo from Orange, Mary East Dade (1909-1978) and Lorraine Dade Trumpler (1930-2013), who graduated with Carver’s first class in 1949.
The mother and daughter’s contributions were medical, artistic, business-oriented and infused with faith along with child-rearing, domestic arts and socially motivated.
“The visual juxtaposition of seeing how these two women use their hands to bring hope and life is striking,” said Miller in a statement. “Your soul feels the qualities of one woman being passed down to her daughter. One cannot get the full impact by viewing them just on our website.”
East was a pianist, master seamstress and midwife. Trumpler is recognized as a community benevolence leader.
As a child, Dade learned to play piano and attended Orange Graded School that her father, William Rogers East, established. With her family, she attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Orange where her father was a deacon.
As an adult, she and her husband, Lawrence Wilson Dade Jr., lived in the Little Petersburg neighborhood near Madison Mills. The couple raised three children—Lorraine, Lawrence and Rose. The family attended Bethel Baptist Church, where Dade taught Sunday School and played piano.
“It was the music that formed the core of church plays and concerts for the children,” according to the exhibit. “For her, it was intuitive.”
All along, she applied her talents as a master seamstress, and was widely respected and sought after for her dressmaking skills. She was regionally famous for making wedding gowns for rich, white clientele. Dade never used a pattern, but would look at photos and recreate them from memory.
Dade also created new baptism robes for children at church to wear as they went down to the local river to be baptized. She also played a part in bringing dozens of local children into the world as a state-sanctioned midwife, according to the museum exhibit. Dade rests in West View Cemetery in Orange.
Her legacy continued through her oldest child, Lorraine, who, after living with her aunt in Philadelphia during, returned home for high school and was in the first graduating class in 1949 at Carver.
Returning to Philadelphia, Lorraine married her dear friend William Trumpler, and they had two children. The couple served in the ministry at Jones Temple Church of God in Christ.
The exhibit notes, as a married woman, “Lorraine found her power. It was quiet power. It was effective power. It was empathy.”
Mrs. Trumpler started a church store in the basement to hand out treats to the children after service. She started a benevolent fund to help elderly and those in need throughout the community and organized a letter-writing drive for soldiers in Vietnam.
Later, drawing on her mother’s bridal dressmaking talents, she was a supervisor in the finishing department of Alfred Angelo’s Bridal Salon. Trumpler rests at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
“This month’s feature celebrates how the hands of two generations of women gave new life–whether it be through music, sewing, bringing a child into the world and ensuring it takes its first breath, an empathetic nature that simply knew what to do to infuse life into a sorrowful heart writing letters, cooking for the needy, touching a trembling hand,” according to the exhibit.
Local hotel owner Ruby Beck, of Culpeper, will be featured in next month’s virtual exhibit. World-renowned chef Edna Lewis, an Orange native, will be highlighted online in November.
See the exhibit at carver4cm.org or visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Contact Charlotte Carpenter at 540/270-3891 or Hinton-Jackson at 540/829-6331 to make an appointment.
