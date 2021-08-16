Carver Black Business Expo honors Culpeper restaurateur Ruby Beck

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the women around her at the time were mothers and housewives, but also entrepreneurs who did not feel inhibited because they were women, she said.

“They possessed a skill set that a lot of people don’t have—it came from necessity,” Hinton-Jackson said. “Multi-taskers. They knew how to manage a household, raise children well and support their education and at the same time were doing things like seamstress, midwives, cook.”

Beck had worked in several restaurants where she learned about management and everything else it took to run a successful eatery. No job was too menial because every task taught you something, Hinton-Jackson said of her aunt’s belief.

She developed her own management style at a time of inequality, and it was difficult. When there were complaints, customers demanded to see the manager, Hinton-Jackson recalled.

“Ruby walks out and they are taken aback. Well, maybe they want to see the owner. You’re talking to the same,” she said. “She frequently faced that … I watched how she would handle it—not angry, very diplomatically. She understood customer service and had a real passion for being excellent.”