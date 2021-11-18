Carver Center garden's peanut crop testifies to scientist's genius

Terrell, a third-generation farmer in Orange County, has visited the Tuskegee laboratory and workshops where Carver toiled.

“Feeding his people was agriculture then,” he said of the scientist and inventor. “Carver’s idea was that the black farmers, who had land, learn to grow crops and vegetables to feed their families. He did research not only for his people, but all the people in the United States.”

Carver’s research subjects numbered in the hundreds, but he focused on the different ways one could use peanuts and sweet potatoes, Terrell said.

“He knew those two crops grew abundantly, in large amounts,” he said.

Peanuts fix nitrogen, from the air, in the soil; sweet potatoes are very nutritious and can feed a family, Terrell noted.

“And sweet potatoes don’t require a lot of fertilizer,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be rich soil to grow them in quantity.”

2022’s crop

Next year, Terrell said he’ll provide technical advice as Jackson and other Carver Center volunteers grow two or three, maybe four, varieties of sweet potatoes in honor of the pioneering researcher.

Jackson was also enthused about the prospect.