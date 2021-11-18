Carver Center garden's peanut crop testifies to scientist's genius

Charlotte Carpenter learned about growing peanuts long ago when her brother attended George Washington Carver Regional High School. He persuaded their grandfather to try the crop on the family farm at Slate Mills in Culpeper County.
Many decades later, Carpenter returned Saturday to the school grounds to help harvest 2021’s crop of the prized legume, the first grown there in anyone’s recent recollection.
“I haven’t seen peanuts being grown since I was a child. This brings back a lot of memories for me,” said Carpenter, who guides people visiting the Carver 4-County Museum housed inside the historic school in the shadow of Cedar Mountain.
George Washingon Carver, of course, is the Tuskegee University scientist who popularized the peanut, soybean and sweet potato among American farmers. He’s credited with saving the agricultural economy of the South.
The acclaimed researcher—born into slavery on a farm in Diamond, Missouri—is also the namesake of the high school built in 1948 near Rapidan, during segegration, to educate the area’s African American students.
But for Culpeper County resident Sheila Jackson, growing peanuts there this year was personal. She did it to teach visitors to The Carver Center’s gardens about plants and agriculture, but also in homage to her great-grandfather, Gilbert; grandfather, Lindsay; and father, Milladge, who were Georgia farmers.
“My great-grandfather, born in 1842, died in 1907 in Hephzibah, Ga., south of Augusta,” recalled Jackson, who grew the center’s 272-pound crop of Virginia peanuts this year. “He raised peanuts and watermelon. My dad did peach trees.”
In researching her family history, she learned that her grandfather—in addition to owning 115 acres, three horses and two buggies upon his death—was a peanut distributor.
“I can only imagine the joy he felt, as I did, in seeing the bountiful peanuts in one hill after another each year,” Jackson said after last Saturday’s harvest. “I wonder how many pounds he grew between 1889 and 1907.”
Nature’s bounty
Saturday’s event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Carver Center, drew more than a dozen volunteers to help Jackson harvest the 84 plants—each sprouted from a tiny “hill” of soil—that had grown to maturity from the 150 hills that she planted. In each hill, she planted three peanuts, because there was no way to know which legume would take root and flourish.
Jackson, who was named Virginia’s small-farm volunteer of 2020 by Virginia Cooperative Extension, also masterminded the center’s herb garden this year and last, growing eucalyptus, thyme, oregano, rosemary, french tarragon, tansy, lemon balm, bee balm, spearmint, garlic chives, chamomile, fennel and lavender.
“With the abundance of rain the Lord blessed us with this year, the herbs look wonderful!” she said when inviting people to Saturday’s get-together.
But last spring, Jackson wanted to try something new.
A fresh idea
In keeping with George Washington Carver’s teachings to enrich the soil, she approached Culpeper’s Eugene Triplett, head of the Minority & Veteran Farmers Of The Piedmont, with the idea of growing Virginia peanuts.
Triplett agreed, and tilled a 50-by-50 square of red soil for the experiment.
Jackson put down black plastic to kill weeds, planted 450 peanuts, used a hoe to carefully build their hills, and tended the plants’ progress.
“When it rained after a tornado, this field just popped, looking beautiful and green,” she recalled. “That just made me smile. “So I said, ‘We’ve got to have a community event. This is a project where we can get the community involved to pick peanuts.’
“This was just such fun for me; last week, I pulled up the plastic and ‘Wallah!’ “ The result: lots and lots of peanuts to be dug from the earth.
For Charlotte Carpenter, this phenomenon reminded her of how in the 1950s, when she was 5 or 6 years old, she helped her grandfather grow the nutritious legumes on his Culpeper land.
“Look at the size of these!” she exclaimed Saturday. Then Carpenter and others cracked open peanut shells and sampled the mild, nutty beans inside. Fresh and crisp, they tasted rather like Japanese edamame, prized for their health benefits.
Also on Saturday, Dothan, Ala.—known as the “Peanut Capital of the World”—concluded the 10-day run of the National Peanut Festival with fireworks, live music, a parade and a demolition derby. The festival dates to 1938, when Carver came to give the inaugural address.
“It’s ideal, with the tradition of George Washington Carver here,” Jackson said of the Culpeper project. “He used to grow cotton. To put nitrogen back in, he would grow peanuts and sweet potatoes. So that’s what we’ll do. We’ll rotate the crops and replenish the soil.”
In 1894, Carver became the first African American to earn a bachelor of science degree, according to New Scientist. In 1896, he was invited by educator Booker T. Washington to run the Tuskegee Institute’s newly established agricultural school.
Professional advice
Roland Terrell, a program assistant with Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program, visited the Carver gardens to cheer on Jackson and the other volunteers, who used spading forks to dig their crop from the ground, then took the nut-laden bundles home.
Terrell, a third-generation farmer in Orange County, has visited the Tuskegee laboratory and workshops where Carver toiled.
“Feeding his people was agriculture then,” he said of the scientist and inventor. “Carver’s idea was that the black farmers, who had land, learn to grow crops and vegetables to feed their families. He did research not only for his people, but all the people in the United States.”
Carver’s research subjects numbered in the hundreds, but he focused on the different ways one could use peanuts and sweet potatoes, Terrell said.
“He knew those two crops grew abundantly, in large amounts,” he said.
Peanuts fix nitrogen, from the air, in the soil; sweet potatoes are very nutritious and can feed a family, Terrell noted.
“And sweet potatoes don’t require a lot of fertilizer,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be rich soil to grow them in quantity.”
2022’s crop
Next year, Terrell said he’ll provide technical advice as Jackson and other Carver Center volunteers grow two or three, maybe four, varieties of sweet potatoes in honor of the pioneering researcher.
Jackson was also enthused about the prospect.
“I look forward to the spring. I’m hoping we can get some sweet potatoes growing, just as an extension to what we’ve been doing,” she said. “If people come out, we say, ‘If you dig it, you can keep it.’
“If we have a philosophy like that, I think we could be very successful. We’ll plant it and start it off, and people can donate a portion of the produce to food banks, and keep a portion. They just have to maintain it.”
This year in the Carver Center gardens, the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont grew 11,000 pounds of vegetables they donated to St. Joseph’s Food Closet, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s food bank, The Salvation Army, the Culpeper Free Clinic, the Madison Emergency Services Association and a Prince William County charity.
The center, on U.S. 15 near Rapidan, is home of the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center. Its street address is 9432 James Madison Highway.
To contact the Carver 4-County Museum, which occupies the former high school’s library, email carver4cm@gmail.com.
540/825-0773