Carver Regional High alumni award $17,000 in scholarships

In 2019, the alumni association awarded $14,500 to new and continuing college students.

Its first scholarship for $500 in 1995 was given to a Culpeper County High School graduate who was attending Hagerstown Business College, Madden said. At that time, students had only to write a letter to the association expressing financial need. Scholarship amounts ranged from $250 to $500.

Beginning in 1998, the scholarship application process became more regimented. Bobby Wilson headed a scholarship committee, a more formal scholarship application was created, and the association’s board adopted specific scholarship criteria, Madden said.

Scholarships would be available to any student from the Carver four-county region’s high schools. Qualifying students who planned to attend a four-year college would receive $1,000 and students who planned to attend a community college or a trade school would receive $500.

As the number of scholarship applicants increased, the application became more competitive. It is tweaked each year for better clarity and relevance; the scholarship amounts remain the same.

But as the alumni membership grew, along with fund-raising, the Carver board decided to amend its scholarship policy in 2017, Madden said.