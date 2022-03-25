Case against the Spotsylvania School Board will continue

A judge on Friday denied a request to entirely dismiss a lawsuit alleging that members of the Spotsylvania County School Board violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.

John Martin, Westmoreland General District Court’s presiding judge—who came in to hear the petition after two Spotsylvania judges recused themselves—granted a request to dismiss certain counts but denied others, meaning that the case will be heard again.

Specifically, Martin found the lawsuit’s allegations that Board Chair Kirk Twigg “willfully and knowingly” violated FOIA when he “declared and conducted an unlawful closed meeting without holding a vote to go into closed session” and that Vice Chair April Gillespie and members Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail also violated FOIA by following him into the meeting have merit and should be heard.

The closed meeting in question resulted in the firing of then-Superintendent Scott Baker.

The lawsuit is being brought by Makaila Keyes, a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University and 2019 graduate of Courtland High School. Keyes is represented by Frederick Edwards.

Jeremy Capps, attorney for Twigg, Gillespie, Phelps and Abuismail, did not try to argue that Twigg did not violate FOIA by entering a closed meeting without properly asking for a motion and holding a vote to enter the meeting, but suggested the action amounts to a “procedural violation.”

He argued that a board is able to go into a closed meeting whether or not it is on a published agenda as long as “the substance and nature of the closed meeting is stated,” which he said did occur.

His main argument was that Keyes does not have standing to bring a lawsuit against the board on the issue of the closed meeting, because the subject of the closed meeting as announced did not affect her, her family or her property.

“Only a person denied of their rights and privilege can enforce FOIA,” Capps said.

Martin asked Capps if he could point to any case law to support this argument, and Capps said there isn’t any.

Edwards argued the law states the FOIA is to be “liberally construed to promote an increased awareness by all persons of governmental activities and afford every opportunity to citizens to witness the operations of government.”

He said the law is clear in stating that meetings require notice, whether they are open or closed.

In the case of the closed meeting that resulted in Baker’s firing, “no notice was given,” he said.

Martin asked Edwards to respond to the question of whether Keyes has standing to bring the lawsuit.

“Yes, sir, any person has rights,” Edwards said. “We believe the FOIA act at its core is about transparency and accountability. The legislature agrees and has given teeth to hold officials accountable. We believe that not to recognize this would hamper future efforts to hold elected officials accountable. If there is a violation, you as a citizen have a right to enforce that.”

In his judgement, Martin noted that the law does not distinguish between “a violation and a procedural violation” and said he “tends to believe that any citizen can enforce a violation of FOIA.”

“It is there to protect the rights of the public,” he said.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 20.