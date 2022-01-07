Castle-like Mormon temple to open for tours this spring

The iconic, fairy tale castle-like temple, seen prominently along westward Interstate 495 in Maryland, will be open to the public for tours this spring, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced last week.
From April 28 to June 4 tour hours of the familiar landmark—a building viewable from the Washington Monument—will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The temple, which first opened in 1974, closed in March 2018 for a significant renovation, the church announced.
“Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure have been refreshed, in addition to other work done to refurbish and renovate the Temple,” a news release stated.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognize the temple as central to inspiring hope, finding inner peace, and strengthening connections as followers of Jesus Christ. The church urges readers to visit www.dctemple.org for ticket reservations and to view an introductory video.
“The temple is central to our attempts to come closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ, and more fully live His gospel,” said Fredericksburg regional Stake President John Genho in a statement.
More than 1,000 members and three congregations (including one Spanish language congregation) of the church are located in Culpeper, Orange, Rappahannock, and Madison counties, for which the church building in Culpeper provides services.
The Church has served the community in this region for more than 50 years, with a meetinghouse located at 420 Willow Lawn Dr. in Culpeper. “All are invited to worship and learn about the Savior, Jesus Christ during our weekly worship services,” the church’s news release stated.
Normally closed to the general public, during the open house anyone who wishes to see inside the temple may reach it by foot, public transit, taxi, bike, Lyft and Uber. No tour tickets are required to enter the temple.
However, because on-site parking is limited, free and time-entry parking tickets are required for parking on the temple grounds. Vehicles without a parking ticket will not be permitted onto temple grounds.
Parking Tickets are available as of January 5 at www.dctemple.org.
A shuttle from the Forest Glen Metro Station (weekday evenings and Saturdays) will also be available. Required shuttle tickets are free of charge and are available at www.dctemple.org.
The 40-minute walking tour of the interior of the temple includes visiting several floors and scaling over 150 stairs, according to the news release. Comfortable shoes are recommended. Wheelchair accessibility and elevators are available. Appropriate COVID protocols will be followed in accordance with public health recommendations and in cooperation with local authorities.