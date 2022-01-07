Castle-like Mormon temple to open for tours this spring

More than 1,000 members and three congregations (including one Spanish language congregation) of the church are located in Culpeper, Orange, Rappahannock, and Madison counties, for which the church building in Culpeper provides services.

The Church has served the community in this region for more than 50 years, with a meetinghouse located at 420 Willow Lawn Dr. in Culpeper. “All are invited to worship and learn about the Savior, Jesus Christ during our weekly worship services,” the church’s news release stated.

Normally closed to the general public, during the open house anyone who wishes to see inside the temple may reach it by foot, public transit, taxi, bike, Lyft and Uber. No tour tickets are required to enter the temple.

However, because on-site parking is limited, free and time-entry parking tickets are required for parking on the temple grounds. Vehicles without a parking ticket will not be permitted onto temple grounds.

Parking Tickets are available as of January 5 at www.dctemple.org.