Castleton woman charged with abduction, police say she used vehicle to block ex-boyfriend
top story

Castleton woman charged with abduction, police say she used vehicle to block ex-boyfriend

Courtney Brooks

A Fauquier woman police say blocked her ex-boyfriend from leaving a fight they were having has been charged with abduction.

Units responded on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to the area of Falling Creek Drive, off of Route 28 near Bealeton, for a call of disorderly person. Deputies identified and learned that Courtney Brooks, 25, of Castleton had an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. During the incident, she allegedly used her vehicle to block her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, restricting him from leaving the cul-de-sac.

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, Brooks was placed under arrest for Abduction by Force/Intimidation, a Class 5 felony. She was being held in Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond eligibility.

