Cat fatally shot near Unionville, OC Animal Control seeking information
Cat

Someone fatally shot this cat August 31 near Unionville. Have information? Contact OCSO Animal Control at 540/672-1200.

 ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Someone’s pet was fatally shot last month near Unionville and local authorities are seeking assistance in the case.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control received a call on August 31 reporting that a cat had been shot on Stonesiffer Lane, according to an OCSO news release on Monday. The cat went missing overnight and was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on August 30.

The cat returned home on August 31 and been gravely injured, according to the release. The cat’s owner took it to the veterinarian’s office, where it died. Orange County Animal Control is seeking the public’s assistance in this case in identifying the person responsible in the shooting. Have information? Contact Sgt. A. Bonner at 540/672-1200.

