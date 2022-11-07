Catastrophic learning loss: tutoring partnership with Urban Leagues, HBCUs announced

Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week announced an initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership with Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University and Virginia Union University are all partners in the program that will will employ HBCU students as tutors and mentors to high school and middle school students throughout their communities.

“I am thrilled to embark on the journey of learning loss recovery with these transformational tutoring partnerships, this is a breakthrough initiative. Our treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities have proven to be leaders in the development and implementation of best practices in education. I look forward to the expansion of this key program,” said Youngkin in a statement.

Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said Virginia is on the cusp of losing a generation of children due to the profound and heart-wrenching learning loss of the past five years. The Urban League-HBCU Tutoring Partnership represents community leaders coming together to ensure every child is seen, supported and back on track for success, she said.

“Access to quality education is the gateway for promise and possibilities to young minds and future leaders. For over 100 years, the Urban League of Greater Richmond, which includes the City of Petersburg, has been in the business of empowering people. It’s the people; the academic leadership of Petersburg City Public Schools, Virginia State University, the students, families, and community at large who will ensure the partnership’s success,” said Urban League of Greater Richmond Interim CEO Larry Murphy.