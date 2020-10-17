Catch a ride to Virginia Breeze bus stop in Brandy Station

Those seeking to ride the new Virginia Breeze Piedmont Express bus in Culpeper County can now also get a ride to and from the bus stop.
Virginia Regional Transit is now providing transportation via the Culpeper Trolley from the local Target to the Brandy Station Park & Ride Lot on U.S. 29, where the Breeze stops twice daily. Passengers can board the Trolley at the Culpeper Depot.
The local bus will then depart daily from the Culpeper Target at 11:54 a.m. and arrive in Brandy Station by 12:05 p.m. The Virginia Breeze northbound bus departs from the Park & Ride lot at 12:15 p.m.
The local bus will also depart daily from the Culpeper Target at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Brandy Station by 12:32 p.m. The Virginia Breeze southbound bus departs from the Park & Ride lot at 12:35 p.m.
Virginia Regional Transit Director of Operations Phil Thompson said they are pleased to provide the new “Express Connection.”
Thanks to state and local partnerships, he said, residents and guests of the area can now commute north toward Washington, D.C. or south toward Danville with ease.
“VRT will be monitoring the use of the express connection as it begins its journey and is hopeful it will be found beneficial as marketing and promotions ramp up,” he said of the local service that launched Sept. 28. “Since that time, we have made a couple changes to the VRT path of travel to ensure timely arrivals and departures of the Express Connection to the Piedmont Express.”
The Piedmont Express launched Aug. 7 and, in spite of COVID-19, bookings have been good so far, said Haley Glynn of the Virginia Department of Rail & Public Transportation.
“Safety measures have been put in place by reducing the number of passengers able to ride the bus at a given time by half, allowing ample seating distance between passengers,” she said.
“The Virginia Breeze Bus Lines is your connection to small towns and cities throughout the Commonwealth and beyond," Glynn added. "With stops at Dulles International Airport and Union Station, it allows you to catch a plane, a train, or another bus.”
The southbound bus goes as far as Danville, with stops along the way in Charlottesville, Amherst and Lynchburg. Ridership for this route is projected to be 10,050 annually.
Passengers able to safely do so are required to wear face coverings. Passengers traveling together, such as members of the same household, may sit together in a shared row.
For information, fares and the schedule, see virginiabreeze.org.
