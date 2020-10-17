Catch a ride to Virginia Breeze bus stop in Brandy Station

Those seeking to ride the new Virginia Breeze Piedmont Express bus in Culpeper County can now also get a ride to and from the bus stop.

Virginia Regional Transit is now providing transportation via the Culpeper Trolley from the local Target to the Brandy Station Park & Ride Lot on U.S. 29, where the Breeze stops twice daily. Passengers can board the Trolley at the Culpeper Depot.

The local bus will then depart daily from the Culpeper Target at 11:54 a.m. and arrive in Brandy Station by 12:05 p.m. The Virginia Breeze northbound bus departs from the Park & Ride lot at 12:15 p.m.

The local bus will also depart daily from the Culpeper Target at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Brandy Station by 12:32 p.m. The Virginia Breeze southbound bus departs from the Park & Ride lot at 12:35 p.m.

Virginia Regional Transit Director of Operations Phil Thompson said they are pleased to provide the new “Express Connection.”

Thanks to state and local partnerships, he said, residents and guests of the area can now commute north toward Washington, D.C. or south toward Danville with ease.

