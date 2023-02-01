Catch them all: Pokémon event in Culpeper

The Collector’s Den and Burnt Ends BBQ joined forces on Sunday to host a Pokémon trading card event.

The “Pokémon Trading Day: Farewell to Sword and Shield” event gathered fans of the popular Japanese card game together for the fifth time since the Collector’s Den opening in Summer 2022.

“Sword and Shield” is in reference to the name of the latest edition of the card game, which was released in February 2020.

Collector’s Den owner Richard Ubario said that the event was the most successful the store had had so far. “We have a sign-up sheet and we only had 65 spots in our bingo game, they were all filled up before 2 p.m. and we had even more come in and leave, so I’d like to say around 80 to 100 [people] that have been in and out all day.”

Pokémon Bingo was the biggest game during the event, where players had to find certain cards among the attendees. Winners were awarded prizes, such as special cards and store credit, that could be used at the store.

“Every event I like to do something that isn’t just buying mystery packs because I’ll usually make mystery packs with my own product. They’ll be worth way more than the packs themselves and I like to give people the opportunity to get something for free,” said Ubario.

Collector’s Den held its first trading card event in September 2022 and has since held them once a month. According to Ubario, the number of the event’s attendees has grown with each subsequent event. The first event only had seven people in attendance, but the next month drew 20 people, he stated.

The event drew both adults and children between the ages of 5 and 65. Ubario said that many of the parents end up becoming fans and start buying and trading Pokémon cards themselves.

Jessica Shillingberg is not a collector, but she appreciated how the event brought people together to have fun. “It’s awesome, I brought my son and we couldn’t believe it when we walked through the door. It’s a true event, adults and kids buying and trading and having a good time.”

Jessica Williams, along with her daughter, Saige, and fiancé, Cody, bought and traded cards to add to their own collection. Williams, who was raised in the Culpeper area, praised the event and remarked that there hadn’t been something like this in the area.

“We love coming to these events, we’ve been coming since the beginning,” she said. “Richard and his store have been great for Culpeper, there’s never been a space or place like this where we can come and meet new people and do this in the community.”

Williams and her family are all fans of Pokémon. Saige said that her favorite new cards were Dark Sylveon and the ever-popular Pikachu. Collector’s Den is planning another Pokémon trading card event on Feb. 19, possibly with a Valentine’s Day theme. According to Ubario, they plan to have special prizes that would cater to the holiday.

Collector’s Den is located at 401 South Main Street, Suite 109 in downtown Culpeper.