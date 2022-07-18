Caught on dash cam, Bealeton man leads Culpeper deputy on downtown chase

A Bealeton man led a Culpeper County deputy on a high-speed chase around downtown early Saturday that amazingly ended with only minor injuries to the driver, according to a four-minute dash cam video released over the weekend by Sheriff Scott Jenkins on the agency Facebook page.

The incident started around 1:30 a.m. July 16 when Deputy N. Earnshaw observed a vehicle driving without headlights on near the traffic circle in the Town of Culpeper.

On West Street, in the area of the courthouse, Earnshaw activated his blue lights in an effort to conduct a traffic stop, according to an agency release. The vehicle proceeded to accelerate rapidly and drove recklessly on West Street toward Madison Road at speeds of over 80 mph, the video shows.

The vehicle continued to flee southbound on Madison Road toward James Madison Highway/Route 15 at speeds over 110 mph, the release stated.

Near Culpeper Holiday Inn at the Route 29 Interchange, the deputy uses his cruiser to make contact with the suspect vehicle bumper, but the car keeps going, traveling onto Route 299 in front of The Culpeper retirement village. The car then makes a left onto James Madison Highway and is struck again by Earnshaw’s cruiser, disabling the suspect as it was headed back toward town.

The deputy stops his cruiser, gets out and can be seen running toward the suspect car, on the right shoulder near the back of The Culpeper.

“Show me your hands!” he can be heard shouting as backup arrives. “Do not move!”

Barking and screaming in the video as a K9 deputy arrives, “Don’t do anything dumb. You will get bit,” can be heard as the suspect is led away in handcuffs without further incident.

The driver can be heard asking if he is injured and replying about a back injury. No other vehicles were struck during the incident that passed through three stoplights on the busy Bus. 29 route through town.

The driver, Eric Lavar Robinson, 40, of Bealeton, was found to be wanted for a capias through Arlington County and a felony arrest warrant from Fauquier County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Robinson was additionally charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license and driving without headlights. He was held without bail in the Culpeper County Jail.

Sheriff Jenkins issued a statement: “We’d like to again remind criminals that resisting arrest needlessly endangers lives. Please just comply with law enforcement and have your day in court. Every night these deputies are out protecting our community and I can’t thank them enough for their courage, dedication and professionalism. They know they have the support of our great community but when you see these men and women in uniform please take a moment to say hello and remind them.”