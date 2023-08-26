Culpeper Blue Angels All-Star Cheer have found a new home on South Main Street at the State Theater.

The nonprofit cheerleading squad moved from its old home on Montanus Drive into the theater's auditorium on on Aug 7. They joins other local businesses, including the Sangria Bowl and State Climb, as tenants of the historic theater.

According to instructor Christina Rzonca, the new gym is three times the size of the squad’s previous location. The expanded space will allow them to offer more classes, which will also mean hiring more trainers. She stated CBA was thrilled to find the new space since it met many of the requirements that the group needed for its training.

“It’s appropriate for a cheer gym because you need wide open areas without the vertical support poles and you also need tall ceilings,” said Rzonca. “There aren’t a lot of spaces that meet our needs in Culpeper and this one was perfect. It gives us the ability to grow the program and the physical space footprint that we need.”

Currently the squad has over 100 students participating in classes, ranging from ages 3-18. Members of the Blue Angels have performed in local parades, carnivals and various regional competitions.

“Everybody loves it, they’re happy to be here, they're excited about the larger space, the parents enjoy it. It’s just a nice environment,” said squad instructor Jennifer Lunceford.

Both Rzonca and Lunceford came onboard the cheer squad at separate times, due to each of their daughters' participation.

Lunceford’s daughter started in 2016 under original squad founder, Kym Majors, and took over its operations along with two other women after Majors left. Rzonca became involved after her daughter joined the squad after the pandemic and has helped run the squad’s operations for the last 3 years.

The Cheer All-Stars next performance will be in front of the Dogwood Village Senior Center in Orange in September.

The CBA gym is located in the State Theater at 305 South Main St., Suite 100.