'CBS Sunday Morning' to feature Va. project to restore justice to Black cemetery's people

Northam visited Stuart’s farm and Caledon on the first day of their work to encourage the effort and returned last month to see the recovered headstones with a camera crew after CBS News expressed interest in the project for a Black History Month story. The “CBS Sunday Morning” segment is scheduled to air at 9 a.m., a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Virginia has a long and complicated history,” Northam told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Thursday. “As we reckon with the many impacts of systemic racism, it’s important that we tell the full and true story of our shared past, and the indignities—and worse—that were inflicted on people of color. We must work to rectify old wrongs when we can. The Harmony Cemetery project is one example of that, and I am glad that we can be part of this important work.”

Visitors to Caledon can view the gravestones, laid out in neat rows arrayed east and west per traditional custom, next to a 19th-century plantation house and kitchen outbuilding where enslaved people once cooked and lived. Interpretive signs tell visitors a bit about Harmony Cemetery and the work to restore its tombstones.

The stones will be moved later this year to National Harmony’s 100-acre cemetery in Landover, which sits in the shadow of FedEx Field, home to the Washington Football Team.