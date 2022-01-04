 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOLIGHT: Ashley Roa-Martinez
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOLIGHT: Ashley Roa-Martinez

Culpeper County High School

Student: Ashley Roa-Martinez

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Joel & Veronica Roa

Classes: Advanced Placement VA/U.S. Government, AP Statistics, AP Environmental Science, Student Assistant, Intro to Leadership, Musical Theatre, Women’s ACapella, English 12 Honors, Sociology

Honors: Academic Excellence in Math; Academic Excellence in Math and Science; ZAPP (Zealous Appreciation for Positive Performance) Award, 2021 All Virginia Choir alternate; District Choir; award for academic excellence National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; A-average Honor Roll and A & B Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Show Choir, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, Women’s A Capella, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Girls Who Code Club, Debate Club, Tri-M Honor Society Member and treasurer

Community: Tropical Smoothie past employee, letter writing during the pandemic to nursing/retirement home residents, Green Ribbon Committee and Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group

Extracurricular: Outside of school, I mostly spend time with my family. I like to run from time to time and take vocal lessons weekly. I enjoy listening to music and dancing. And I’ve participated in school musicals such as Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia, Grease, and hopefully this year’s musical: Les Miserables.

Ambitions: Throughout high school I have ventured into different areas that have piqued my interest and I am still continuing to figure out what I want to pursue. I would love to attend Boston University, but really, I just want to pursue a higher education in which I can make a difference for many. And I can’t wait to see that journey.

