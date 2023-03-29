Culpeper County High School
Student: Rosario Uribe
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Cathy and Gil Uribe
Classes: Honors English 10, Honors Math Analysis, Advanced Computer Information Systems, E-Squared, Honors Chemistry, Advanced Placement World History, Spanish III, and Health/PE 10
Honors: All A Medal, Honor Roll Certificate, Principal List Certificate, Academic Letter, and all A Medal Varsity Soccer - Most Valuable Player (Coaches Award) and Second Team All-District, Microsoft Office Specialist
Extracurricular: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Football, Winter Track, Superintendent Student Advisory Group, Secretary of SCA Executive Council, Chick-fil-A leadership Academy, Spikeball Club, Varsity Football Club
Community: Seasonal Bell Ringer for Salvation Army, Blue Devil Boosters concessions volunteer, Reading Buddies, Toys for Tots volunteer
Hobbies: Flight lessons, Culpeper Comets Travel Soccer, Virginia Olympic Development Soccer, Virginia Tech Kicking camp, Naval Academy Soccer Camp, and lifting weights.
Ambitions: My dream is to attend the US Naval Academy so that I can one day be a Naval aviator.