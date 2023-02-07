Culpeper County High School
Student: Theresa Breckley
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Josephine and Vincent Breckley
Classes: Mount Vista Governors School — Calculus, Physics I, Humanities 11, and Computer Science I/Research II, Dual Enrollment VA US History, Principles of Business Marketing and Cooperative Internship
Honors: Honor Roll, MVGS, ZAPP Award, Recognition of Excellence Physical Education, Recognition of Excellence Science
Extracurricular: Volleyball, Softball, Track, Violin
Community: Santa Cop volunteer, Culpeper Food Pantry helper, MVGS Mentor Groups, tutoring peers, volleyball concessions and school store
Hobbies: Church choir, Ovation Youth Symphony String Orchestra, travel softball, training for track competitions and weightlifting
Ambitions: My plan for the future is to attend a four-year university and major in either Computer Science or Physics. I hope to receive a Track and Field scholarship for the shot put and discus.