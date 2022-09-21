CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Abigail Wohlhueter

Culpeper County High School
Student: Abigail Wohlhueter
Senior: Age 17
Parents: James Wohlhueter & Erica Broyles Wohlhueter
Classes: Independent Art, Advanced Placement Government, Dual Enrollment Biology, DE English, German III, Student Aid (Art Department), Piano lab, Independent Art Advanced
Honors: Virginia Space Grant, BDP Positive Referral, National American Miss Academic Achievement 1st place, National American Miss Heart of Service and Talent Competition 1st runner-up, Academic Excellence in Visual Arts and Honor Roll
Extracurricular: National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society
Community: Over 600 volunteer hours with various non-profits including: Culpeper Homeless Shelter, Wreaths Across America, Museum of Culpeper History and the Culpeper County Library
Hobbies: piano lessons, voice lessons, ballet, hiking and reading
Ambitions: I hope to obtain a BA in History at George Mason University and become a teacher while completing a MA in Museum studies. My dream is to become a museum curator.