CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alexis Jones

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Laura and Joseph Jones
Classes: Mountain View Governors School Calculus B/C; MVGS International Relations; MVGS Physics C: Electricity and Magnetism; MVGS Computer Science 2; Spanish III; Sociology; Dual Enrollment English Literature; Advanced Computer Information Systems
Support Local Journalism
Honors: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Student, Honor roll
Extracurricular: Robotics (lead programmer, state qualified), Academic Team (nationally qualified), Everyday Electronics Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Forensics (team captain, state qualified), National Honor Society (parliamentarian)
Sports: Varsity tennis
Community: Homework Helpers, Culpeper Power Pack and Culpeper Heat Shelter.
Hobbies: Guitar, hiking, reading, and programming
Ambitions: I plan to graduate high school with an advanced diploma and an associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. After high school, I will attend a university where my focus will be electrical engineering. I hope to be able to better today’s technologies to help improve people’s lives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!