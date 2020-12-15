 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alexis Jones
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Laura and Joseph Jones

Classes: Mountain View Governors School Calculus B/C; MVGS International Relations; MVGS Physics C: Electricity and Magnetism; MVGS Computer Science 2; Spanish III; Sociology; Dual Enrollment English Literature; Advanced Computer Information Systems

Honors: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Student, Honor roll

Extracurricular: Robotics (lead programmer, state qualified), Academic Team (nationally qualified), Everyday Electronics Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Forensics (team captain, state qualified), National Honor Society (parliamentarian)

Sports: Varsity tennis

Community: Homework Helpers, Culpeper Power Pack and Culpeper Heat Shelter.

Hobbies: Guitar, hiking, reading, and programming

Ambitions: I plan to graduate high school with an advanced diploma and an associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. After high school, I will attend a university where my focus will be electrical engineering. I hope to be able to better today’s technologies to help improve people’s lives.

