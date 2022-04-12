CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Aly Hibbert

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Donald & Rachel Hibbert
Classes: Childhood Education, Ecology, Advanced Placement English Lang, U.S. History Honors, Foundations of Yearbook Design, French 3
Honors: CPR certification, mandatory reporter certification and Personal Progress Award
Extracurricular: Band, stand band, marching band, youth group, babysitting and art lessons
Community: Church performances, nursery, babysitting (I have five younger siblings), volunteer community project at church, neighborhood cleanup with family (once we picked up over 100 beer bottles by Lake Pelham), trash cleanup on high school campus
Hobbies: Piano, flute, ukulele, drawing, painting and reading
People are also reading…
Ambitions: I want to be an amazing, self reliant, dependable, and trustworthy person. That is what I aspire to, and beyond that I want to be able to help children in bad home situations. I want to become a social worker and save abused kids from their homes.