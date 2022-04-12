CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Aly Hibbert

Community : Church performances, nursery, babysitting (I have five younger siblings), volunteer community project at church, neighborhood cleanup with family (once we picked up over 100 beer bottles by Lake Pelham), trash cleanup on high school campus

Ambitions: I want to be an amazing, self reliant, dependable, and trustworthy person. That is what I aspire to, and beyond that I want to be able to help children in bad home situations. I want to become a social worker and save abused kids from their homes.