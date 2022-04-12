 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Aly Hibbert

  • 0
Aly Hibbert

Aly Hibbert

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Donald & Rachel Hibbert

Classes: Childhood Education, Ecology, Advanced Placement English Lang, U.S. History Honors, Foundations of Yearbook Design, French 3

Honors: CPR certification, mandatory reporter certification and Personal Progress Award

Extracurricular: Band, stand band, marching band, youth group, babysitting and art lessons

Community: Church performances, nursery, babysitting (I have five younger siblings), volunteer community project at church, neighborhood cleanup with family (once we picked up over 100 beer bottles by Lake Pelham), trash cleanup on high school campus

Hobbies: Piano, flute, ukulele, drawing, painting and reading

People are also reading…

Ambitions: I want to be an amazing, self reliant, dependable, and trustworthy person. That is what I aspire to, and beyond that I want to be able to help children in bad home situations. I want to become a social worker and save abused kids from their homes.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war triggers global fertilizer shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert