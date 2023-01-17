CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Amber Bailey

Culpeper County High School
Student: Amber Bailey
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Kimberly & Geoffrey Bailey
Classes: Dual Enrollment Psychology, Ecology, Honors VA US Government, Honors Earth Science DE American Literature and Student Assistant
Honors: A/B honor roll since elementary school, Academic letter from CCHS, letterman jacket
Extracurricular: band throughout middle school, choir freshman year
Community: Culpeper Senior Center volunteer and work two jobs—at The Culpeper retirement village and at-home CNA work.
Hobbies: softball
Ambitions: All I want to do is help people. I plan to go to Germanna for two years after school so I can take online classes and work at the same time, then finish my Ph.D. at Mary Washington.