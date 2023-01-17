 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Amber Bailey

Amber Bailey CCHS spotlight

Amber Bailey

Culpeper County High School

Student: Amber Bailey

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Kimberly & Geoffrey Bailey

Classes: Dual Enrollment Psychology, Ecology, Honors VA US Government, Honors Earth Science DE American Literature and Student Assistant

Honors: A/B honor roll since elementary school, Academic letter from CCHS, letterman jacket

Extracurricular: band throughout middle school, choir freshman year

Community: Culpeper Senior Center volunteer and work two jobs—at The Culpeper retirement village and at-home CNA work.

Hobbies: softball

Ambitions: All I want to do is help people. I plan to go to Germanna for two years after school so I can take online classes and work at the same time, then finish my Ph.D. at Mary Washington.

