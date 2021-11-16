CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Antoinette Alpaca-Baca

Ambitions: One of my biggest dreams is to be able to attend a four-year college, as a first-generation student in the United States is important for me to study and make my American dream a reality. I would like to be an immigration attorney because I would like to represent and help my people and also being able to make me a good human being. Since I came to the a United States I experienced racism and it was really hard for me to make new relationships in school. Since I was a little girl, I wanted to be an attorney to defend our people and also giving them hope. So that’s my dream and I hope I can accomplish it and with the help of my parents and peers I know that it’s not impossible.