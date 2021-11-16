CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Antoinette Alpaca-Baca

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parent: Haydy Baca
Classes: English 12 Honors, Student Aide, Psychology Dual Enrollment, Principle of Business and Marketing, Algebra 3 trig, Art fundamentals, Student Aide, Psychology DE, Ecology, VA US Government Honors
Awards: Wrestling Award (Most Improved), Valhen Writing Speech Scholarship, student excellence (during wrestling for achieving a 3.5 or higher), Biliteracy 4S Stamp
Extracurricular: Wrestling, Yearbook, Student Ambassador, Spanish Honor Society, National Art Honor Society
Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church altar server, Spark Camp Baptist church volunteer and employee, PACT part time job and volunteer, church aide, Elhoym Company (work and volunteer) and ROTC events volunteer.
Hobbies: Wrestling, working out, helping my Hispanic community with translation and spending time with family and friends.
Ambitions: One of my biggest dreams is to be able to attend a four-year college, as a first-generation student in the United States is important for me to study and make my American dream a reality. I would like to be an immigration attorney because I would like to represent and help my people and also being able to make me a good human being. Since I came to the a United States I experienced racism and it was really hard for me to make new relationships in school. Since I was a little girl, I wanted to be an attorney to defend our people and also giving them hope. So that’s my dream and I hope I can accomplish it and with the help of my parents and peers I know that it’s not impossible.