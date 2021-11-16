 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Antoinette Alpaca-Baca
0 comments
editor's pick top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Antoinette Alpaca-Baca

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Antoinette Alpaca-Baca

Antoinette Alpaca-Baca

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parent: Haydy Baca

Classes: English 12 Honors, Student Aide, Psychology Dual Enrollment, Principle of Business and Marketing, Algebra 3 trig, Art fundamentals, Student Aide, Psychology DE, Ecology, VA US Government Honors

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Awards: Wrestling Award (Most Improved), Valhen Writing Speech Scholarship, student excellence (during wrestling for achieving a 3.5 or higher), Biliteracy 4S Stamp

Extracurricular: Wrestling, Yearbook, Student Ambassador, Spanish Honor Society, National Art Honor Society

Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church altar server, Spark Camp Baptist church volunteer and employee, PACT part time job and volunteer, church aide, Elhoym Company (work and volunteer) and ROTC events volunteer.

Hobbies: Wrestling, working out, helping my Hispanic community with translation and spending time with family and friends.

Ambitions: One of my biggest dreams is to be able to attend a four-year college, as a first-generation student in the United States is important for me to study and make my American dream a reality. I would like to be an immigration attorney because I would like to represent and help my people and also being able to make me a good human being. Since I came to the a United States I experienced racism and it was really hard for me to make new relationships in school. Since I was a little girl, I wanted to be an attorney to defend our people and also giving them hope. So that’s my dream and I hope I can accomplish it and with the help of my parents and peers I know that it’s not impossible.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates
Latest News

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News