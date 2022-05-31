 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ariel Coppage

Ariel Coppage

Ariel Coppage

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore

Parents: John and Anne Coppage

Classes: Culinary Arts I, World History Advanced Placement, English Honors, Geometry, Ecology, Drivers Ed, Health PE and Spanish I

Honors: All A’s acknowledgement, Girl Scout bronze and silver awards

Extracurricular: Girl Scouts, animal rescue, cooking, art, farming, making toys.

Community: Babysitting during the summer so people can work; making toys (stuffed animals) for children using my own money and donating to children in need; working on the farm and helping with animal rescues (domestic and wildlife)

Hobbies: Girl Scouts, cooking, crafts, farming.

Ambitions: Having a big farm, becoming a chef with my own restaurant, specializing in desserts and creating food for individuals with dietary restrictions.Culpeper County High School sophomore is Girl Scout, animal rescue volunteer who also works on the farm and wants to be a chef one day.

Culpeper County High School sophomore is Girl Scout, animal rescue volunteer who also works on the farm and wants to be a chef one day.

