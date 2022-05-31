CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ariel Coppage

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore

Parents: John and Anne Coppage

Classes: Culinary Arts I, World History Advanced Placement, English Honors, Geometry, Ecology, Drivers Ed, Health PE and Spanish I

Honors: All A’s acknowledgement, Girl Scout bronze and silver awards

Extracurricular: Girl Scouts, animal rescue, cooking, art, farming, making toys.

Community: Babysitting during the summer so people can work; making toys (stuffed animals) for children using my own money and donating to children in need; working on the farm and helping with animal rescues (domestic and wildlife)

Hobbies: Girl Scouts, cooking, crafts, farming.

Ambitions: Having a big farm, becoming a chef with my own restaurant, specializing in desserts and creating food for individuals with dietary restrictions.

