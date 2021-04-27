CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ashley Lauritzen

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Classes: Early Childhood Education, VA History Dual Enrollment, English 11, Spanish III, Chemistry, Calculus and Econ and Finance
Awards: A/B and A Honor Roll, JV Volleyball MVP and Sportsmanship, Varsity Letter for track and Student Athlete Awards
Extracurricular: I am a certified Lifeguard and certified in First Aid. I am on a recreational volleyball team at the WARF.
Sports: Volleyball, Indoor Track and Field, Tennis/Outdoor Track and Field
Community: church children’s ministry volunteer, Fauquier Springs Country Club and WARF lifeguard and day of service food distribution with volleyball team
Hobbies: baking and cake decorating and adventures in travel to favorite destinations such as Australia and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Ambitions: I would like to play volleyball in college and get my bachelor’s degree. I also would like to travel more in the future and discover my ideal career path.