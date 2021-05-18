 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Bella Groves
Bella Groves

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parent: Amber Groves

Classes: Spanish II, Algebra III, Trigonometry, Driver’s Education, World History II Honors, English 10 Honors, Sports Marketing, Spanish III and Chemistry Honors

Honors: All A/B Honor Roll, All A’s first quarter, Academic Scholar Award

Extracurricular: SCA Executive Council

Sports: Track and Field, Varsity Field Hockey, Varsity Lacrosse (Team Co-Captain), Travel Lacrosse, Focus Field Hockey and All-State Indoor Track

Community: Blood drive, Empowering Culpeper Food Distribution and CCHS concessions stand

Hobbies: Outside of school I enjoy running with my friends, playing lacrosse, and spending time with family and friends.

Ambitions: During the rest of my time here at CCHS, I hope to obtain all-A Honor Roll and continue to become a leader in field hockey, track, and lacrosse. I also plan to participate in more extracurricular activities, such as volunteering through my church and helping at the Food Bank. After high school, I hope to further my education and play lacrosse at the collegiate level while majoring in architecture or interior design. Upon graduation, I wish to execute my plan to become an architect or an interior designer.

