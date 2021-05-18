CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Bella Groves

Ambitions: During the rest of my time here at CCHS, I hope to obtain all-A Honor Roll and continue to become a leader in field hockey, track, and lacrosse. I also plan to participate in more extracurricular activities, such as volunteering through my church and helping at the Food Bank. After high school, I hope to further my education and play lacrosse at the collegiate level while majoring in architecture or interior design. Upon graduation, I wish to execute my plan to become an architect or an interior designer.