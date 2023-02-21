Culpeper County

High School

Student: Bennett Sutherland

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Kathleen and Steve Sutherland

Classes: Psychology, Craft Design I, Marketing Management, Dual Enrollment VA US History, DE English 11, Economics and Personal Finance, Advanced Earth Science II—Survey Meteorology and Student Assistant

Honors: Track All-District, All-Region and All-State, Football team leadership council member, A Honor roll, A/B honor roll, three-year varsity football starter, 2021 playoffs

Extracurricular: Varsity Football, Track, Sophomore year DECA, SSAG Member, Football Club, Fauquier Youth Flag Football League

Community: Warrenton Baptist Church youth group, Church wood ministry, CCHS 10-mile run, Sheriffs football camp, Fauquier Youth Flag Football League referee, Restored Courtyard at Emerald Hill, local church food drive, Vacation Bible School, Week-long church retreat to help the Lynchburg community: room restoration, greenhouse restoration, painting/building a deck

Hobbies: Golf, anything outside, and spending time with friends

Ambitions: I hope to graduate high school and continue my education at a four-year college. I hope to go into sports marketing and work for a professional sports team.