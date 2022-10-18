 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Bisesh Bhattarai

  • 0
Bisesh Bhattarai

Bisesh Bhattarai

 Allison Brophy Champion

Culpeper County

High SchoolStudent: Bisesh Bhattarai

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Bijay & Shaila Bhattarai

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Classes: Physics, Advanced Placement Statistics, AP Government, Cyber Operations 2, Student Aid, English 12 Dual Enrollment

Honors: Honor Roll 9-11th grade, Excellence in French III, Letterman Jacket

Extracurricular: Varsity Soccer, VA Math League Competitor, National Technical Honor Society Member

Community: weekly tutoring

Hobbies: basketball, playing video games, and exploring stocks

People are also reading…

Ambitions: My ambitions in the future include going to a four-year university such as UVA or George Mason, and studying Cybersecurity. I would then apply for a job at various companies such as Google, Apple, Leidos, and Deloitte.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Group of scientists want the ocean reclassified as a living being with rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert