CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Bisesh Bhattarai

Culpeper County
High SchoolStudent: Bisesh Bhattarai
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Bijay & Shaila Bhattarai
Classes: Physics, Advanced Placement Statistics, AP Government, Cyber Operations 2, Student Aid, English 12 Dual Enrollment
Honors: Honor Roll 9-11th grade, Excellence in French III, Letterman Jacket
Extracurricular: Varsity Soccer, VA Math League Competitor, National Technical Honor Society Member
Community: weekly tutoring
Hobbies: basketball, playing video games, and exploring stocks
People are also reading…
Ambitions: My ambitions in the future include going to a four-year university such as UVA or George Mason, and studying Cybersecurity. I would then apply for a job at various companies such as Google, Apple, Leidos, and Deloitte.