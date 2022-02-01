 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brady Allen

  • 0
Brady Allen

Brady Allen

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Bryan & Marybeth Allen

Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Dual Enrollment Quantitative Reasoning, DE English 12, Physics, Advanced Computer Info Systems, US Government Honors and Marketing Management—E- Squared Competition

Honors: All A Honor Roll, Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy

Extracurricular: National Honor Society Treasurer, Green Ribbon Committee, CCHS Scholastic Bowl Team, Debate Club and Homework Helpers

Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church usher, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Walk MS Culpeper volunteer, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp volunteer, and worked as technical draftsman at American Manufacturing Co.

People are also reading…

Hobbies: Soccer, Tennis, Swimming

Ambitions: After high school, I would like to attend a four-year college and get a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert