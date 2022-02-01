CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brady Allen

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Bryan & Marybeth Allen
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Dual Enrollment Quantitative Reasoning, DE English 12, Physics, Advanced Computer Info Systems, US Government Honors and Marketing Management—E- Squared Competition
Honors: All A Honor Roll, Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy
Extracurricular: National Honor Society Treasurer, Green Ribbon Committee, CCHS Scholastic Bowl Team, Debate Club and Homework Helpers
Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church usher, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Walk MS Culpeper volunteer, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp volunteer, and worked as technical draftsman at American Manufacturing Co.
Hobbies: Soccer, Tennis, Swimming
Ambitions: After high school, I would like to attend a four-year college and get a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.