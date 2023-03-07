Culpeper County
High School
Student: Cameron Jacobs
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Victoria and Barry Jacobs
Classes: Intermediate Theatre, Advanced Earth Science II- Survey Meteorology, Dual Enrollment English, Economics, and Personal Finance, Algebra, Functions and Data, Art Fundamentals, French II and Honors VA US History
Honors: TRI M Music Honors Society, National Society of High School Scholars
Extracurricular: Marching Band, Character Club, Musicals
Community: Belle Meade Summer Camp Counselor, Silver Moon Vaulters Coaching
Hobbies: Equestrian Vaulter, drawing
Ambitions: I wish to be a home for kids in the system, as well as running a stable where kids and people can ride. I want to get degrees in Musical Theatre, Art, and Design and attend Ringling College of Arts.