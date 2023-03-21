Culpeper County
High School
Student: Carley Layden
Junior: Age 16
Classes: French III, Advanced Earth Science-Survey Meteorology, Dual Enrollment English 11, Advanced Placement Statistics, Honors Chemistry, DE VA US History, Economics, and Personal Finance and Physical Conditioning.
Honors: A-B Honor Roll and Placed 2nd at Winter State Track Competitions
Extracurricular: Winter and Spring Track
Community: volunteer at the Food Bank, Heat Shelter, and Flying Circus Aerodrome.
Hobbies: I am learning how to fly an airplane; I have already soloed on my 16th birthday.
Ambitions: I’m planning to receive as many college credits as I can during high school, then go to Community College at Germanna for about a year to receive my Associate’s Degree. Afterward, I plan on going to Averette to study aviation and hopefully become an Airline Pilot.