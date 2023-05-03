Culpeper County High School
Student: Carson Lingenfelter
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Susan and Douglas Lingenfelter
Classes: English 10 Honors, Honors Earth Science, Health/PE 10, AP World History, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, Geometry and Spanish II
Honors: Band Excellence Award
Extracurricular: Marching Band, Woodwind Captain in Marching Band and Jazz Band.
Community: I work by cutting grass every other weekend. I also work at my church every Sunday doing all of the audio-video work for the two-hour service
Hobbies: Saxophone and piano lesions
Ambitions: In the future, I hope to go to college for music or computer hardware engineering. I would like to be a band director or hardware engineer in the future.