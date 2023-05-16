Culpeper County High School
Student: Christian Smith
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Andrea and Keith Smith
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School—Math Analysis, Collegiate Chemistry, Humanities 10, Research I, Spanish II, Cybersecurity I and Health/PE 10
Honors: AB honor roll
Extracurricular: Track and Basketball
Hobbies: video games
Ambitions: I plan to be a person that deals with cyber security. With my Culpeper Technical Education Center credentials, I hope to secure a position with the government or a major corporation when I graduate high school.