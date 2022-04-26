CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Christian Soderholm

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Daniel & Brooke Soderholm
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Advanced Acting, Dual Enrollment English 11, DE US History, Econ and Finance, Piano Lab and Spanish III
Honors: All A-student sophomore year, A-B student freshmen year, Rising star award, lettered in track
Extracurricular: Theater, Cross country, Winter track, Spring track, Thespian Honor Society, Seminary (church class)
Community: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day weekly service projects
Hobbies: hiking, running, kayaking, swimming and weightlifting
Ambitions: I hope to become a family man that is involved in his children’s lives and can help them live comfortably.