CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Christian Soderholm

Christian Soderholm

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Daniel & Brooke Soderholm

Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Advanced Acting, Dual Enrollment English 11, DE US History, Econ and Finance, Piano Lab and Spanish III

Honors: All A-student sophomore year, A-B student freshmen year, Rising star award, lettered in track

Extracurricular: Theater, Cross country, Winter track, Spring track, Thespian Honor Society, Seminary (church class)

Community: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day weekly service projects

Hobbies: hiking, running, kayaking, swimming and weightlifting

Ambitions: I hope to become a family man that is involved in his children’s lives and can help them live comfortably.

