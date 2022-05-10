CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Claire Davis

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Jason and Nikii Davis
Classes: Spanish II, Econ & Finance, Advanced Placement English Language, Concert Band 4, VA US History, Ecology 2 and Spanish III
Honors: National Society of High School Scholars, Barracuda Swim Team Most Improved, Passed AP World History Exam
Extracurricular: Concert Band, CCHS Swim Team, CCC Barracuda Swim Team
Community: Lifeguarding
Hobbies: Playing French horn, reading, writing
Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend college; then become a veterinary technician.