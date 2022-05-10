 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Claire Davis

  • 0
Claire Davis

Claire Davis

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Jason and Nikii Davis

Classes: Spanish II, Econ & Finance, Advanced Placement English Language, Concert Band 4, VA US History, Ecology 2 and Spanish III

Honors: National Society of High School Scholars, Barracuda Swim Team Most Improved, Passed AP World History Exam

Extracurricular: Concert Band, CCHS Swim Team, CCC Barracuda Swim Team

Community: Lifeguarding

Hobbies: Playing French horn, reading, writing

Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend college; then become a veterinary technician.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eastern View announces prom royalty

Eastern View announces prom royalty

Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night …

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert