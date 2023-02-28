Culpeper County
High School
Student: Clare Toner
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Teresa and Frainc Toner
Classes: Mount Vista Governors School — Statistics, Biology I, Humanities 11 and Psychology/Research II and Dual Enrollment VA US History, Concert Band, German III, and Guitar
Honors: Nearly all A’s throughout high school, All-District band three years in a row, and was accepted into MVGS.
Extracurricular: Marching band, concert band and Tri-M Honor Society.
Community: Plays the flute weekly at church, vacation bible school and other miscellaneous church events.
Hobbies: Playing the flute, piccolo and guitar, drawing, writing, cooking, walking and some occasional light reading.
Ambitions: I hope to graduate high school with an advanced diploma and possibly an Associate’s Degree from Laurel Ridge Community College, then attend a college somewhere in Virginia to pursue becoming a dietician. I would also like to continue playing flute throughout my life, even if it is not my job, as well as continue to help out my community.