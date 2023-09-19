Culpeper County High School

Student: Clare Toner

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Teresa and Frainc Toner

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor's School Government, MVGS Biology, MVGS Economics, MVGS Calculus, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Earth Science Honors, and Dual Enrollment American Literature

Honors: Honor Roll since 9th grade, All-District band since 9th grade, Tri-County band in 11th grade, AP Scholar Award, and 2023 Summer Governor's School for instrumental music

Extracurricular: Concert band, jazz band, marching band, National Honor Society, National Honor Society for High School Students of German, Tri-M Music Honor Society Secretary, concert band woodwind section leader, and marching band woodwind section leader

Community: Acts of Kindness at MVGS, Kid Central Daycare, Piedmont Community Band, church choir instrumentalist, and helping out at the Rappahannock County Landfill with the Making Trash Bloom project.

Hobbies: Flute, piccolo, trombone, drawing, painting, baking and cooking for family and friends, hiking, writing, and spinning color guard flags

Ambitions: After high school, I plan on attending a four-year university to study nursing and become an RN. I want to specialize in pediatrics and then work in a children's hospital so I can change at least one child's life for the better.