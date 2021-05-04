CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Cole Rozwadowski

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Calculus; MVGS Physics I; MVGS Humanities 11; MVGS Psychology/Research II; Advanced Placement Biology; Studio Art II; AP US History and Physical Conditioning
Honors: Outstanding Academic Excellence Award; Academic Excellence Award; All-District Award 1st Team Boys Indoor Track; Scholar Athlete Award; 2019 CCPS Art Show Honorable Mention
Extracurricular: Spanish National Honor Society President-elect; MVGS Academic Team Member; Freshman Class Club Member; Spikeball Club Member and NAACP Branch #7058 Member
Sports: CCHS JV Soccer; CCHS Cross Country; CCHS Varsity Winter Track and CCHS Varsity Spring Track.
Community: Metro DC-VA State Referee Program (soccer); Kaleidoscope Art Camp volunteer; SummerQuest; Summer Regional Governor’s School Intern; Culpeper Soccer Club Little Comets Volunteer Coach
Hobbies: Visual Arts (drawing, painting, sculpture, etc.) Drawing with Cole: Instagram Art Class Livestreams for All Ages @crozdraws, Fauquier County Soccer Club Travel Soccer, Running -2018 Turkey Trot 5k and 2019 Wicked Bottom 5k