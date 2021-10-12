CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Cole Rozwadowski

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Tony & Kelly Rozwadowski
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Calculus II/III, MVGS Physics II, MVGS Humanities 12, MVGS Economics/Research III, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Dual Enrollment English 243/244 Spanish V, MVGS Calculus II/III, MVGS Physics II, MVGS Humanities 12, MVGS Economics/Research III, AP Environmental Science, DE English 243/244, Studio Art III
Awards: Outstanding Academic Excellence Award, All-District Award 1st Team Boys Indoor Track, Scholar Athlete Award, CCPS 2019 Art Show Honorable Mention, Academic Excellence Award, AP Scholar Award, Boys Varsity Indoor Track Coach’s Award and MVGS “What’s Your Passion” Award
Extracurricular: MVGS Academic Team Member, Boys Junior Varsity Soccer, Boys Varsity Indoor Track, Boys Varsity Soccer Captain, Boys Varsity Cross Country, Spanish National Honor Society President, National Honor Society President, Spanish National Honor Society and National Honor Society
Community: Metro DC-VA State Referee Program, Kaleidoscope Art Camp volunteer, SummerQuest intern, Summer Regional Governor’s School and CSC Little Comets volunteer coach
Hobbies: FCSC Travel Soccer, Art (@crozdraws on Instagram), reading, writing, distance running and soccer referee
Ambitions: My plan is to attend the University of Virginia to major in architecture and earn a 5-year pre-professional bachelor’s degree in architecture. My goal is to then take and pass the Architect Registration Exam and become a certified architect with the hope of eventually starting my own architecture firm.