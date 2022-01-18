 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Colton Metzgar

  • 0
Colton Metzgar

Colton Metzgar

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Rodney & Michelle Metzgar

Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP US Government, English 12 Dual Enrollment, Psychology DE, Agriculture Fabrication, Physics, Marketing and Lifetime Activities

Awards: SummerQuest Senior Intern, SummerQuest Intern National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Advisory 2020-2021 and Student Athlete

Extracurricular: Varsity Golf & Tennis, National Honor Society German Club

Community: COVID-clinic volunteer, youth soccer volunteer, and I spend time helping elderly neighbors.

Hobbies: All outdoor activities, riding UTV’s (side by side’s), camping, fishing, traveling and working on and restoring cars.

People are also reading…

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college to major in mechanical or automotive engineering.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert