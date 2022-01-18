CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Colton Metzgar

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Rodney & Michelle Metzgar
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP US Government, English 12 Dual Enrollment, Psychology DE, Agriculture Fabrication, Physics, Marketing and Lifetime Activities
Awards: SummerQuest Senior Intern, SummerQuest Intern National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Advisory 2020-2021 and Student Athlete
Extracurricular: Varsity Golf & Tennis, National Honor Society German Club
Community: COVID-clinic volunteer, youth soccer volunteer, and I spend time helping elderly neighbors.
Hobbies: All outdoor activities, riding UTV’s (side by side’s), camping, fishing, traveling and working on and restoring cars.
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college to major in mechanical or automotive engineering.