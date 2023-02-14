Culpeper County High School

Student: David Johnson

Junior: Age 16

Parent: Paula Johnson

Classes: Introduction to Leadership, Physical Conditioning, Algebra II Trig, Dual Enrollment English 11, DE VA US History, Advanced Placement Physics, Economics and Personal Finance, and Spanish IV

Honors: Spanish Award; Honors Student and High Honors — A/B Honor Roll; Scholar-Athlete Award

Extracurricular: Cross country-track track; SCA Executive Council; Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy; Chick-fil-A employee and Concert Band

Community: Volunteering at games and school events; cross country-related events volunteer; SCA-sponsored/co-sponsored events and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy Public Service 5k at CCHS

Hobbies: Reading (big history nerd especially), running, hiking in Shenandoah National Park and the White Mountains in New Hampshire, drawing and painting, Summer School Programs (Andover Summer), helping out on the farm, playing video games and trumpet

Ambitions: After high school, I am planning to go to college at the University of Virginia or Virginia Tech and then continue on to get a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

I want to continue running, serving in a form of Student Government, and pursuing my hobbies throughout the rest of my high school and college career.