 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Allen
0 comments
editor's pick top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Allen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Allen

Elizabeth Allen

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Bryan & Marybeth Allen

Classes: Dual Enrollment Quantitative Reasoning, Sports Medicine I, US Government Honors, Computer Info Systems, Advanced Placement English Literature, DE Quantitative Statistics, Human Anatomy Honors and Sports Medicine II

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Awards: All A Honor Roll, Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Miles of Scarves National Junior Board President, Chick-fil-A Leader, CCHS Literary Magazine, CPR and AED certification

Extracurricular: Miles of Scarves Chapter research to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, National Art Honor Society president and co-president, CCHS Varsity Soccer, JV Soccer, Spanish Honor Society, Yearbook Club, Homework Helpers and Green Ribbon Committee.

Community: Dietary department employee at The Culpeper Senior Living Community, Precious Blood Catholic Church usher, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp, National Multiple Sclerosis Society volunteer, Walk MS Culpeper, Bike MS Williamsburg, more than 50 hours knitting scarves for MS Society and Miles of Scarves booths at multiple fundraising events.

Hobbies: Soccer, Painting, Drawing, Cooking, Baking

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university so that I can help people. I hope to become a nurse or physical therapist.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News