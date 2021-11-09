CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Allen

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Bryan & Marybeth Allen
Classes: Dual Enrollment Quantitative Reasoning, Sports Medicine I, US Government Honors, Computer Info Systems, Advanced Placement English Literature, DE Quantitative Statistics, Human Anatomy Honors and Sports Medicine II
Awards: All A Honor Roll, Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Miles of Scarves National Junior Board President, Chick-fil-A Leader, CCHS Literary Magazine, CPR and AED certification
Extracurricular: Miles of Scarves Chapter research to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, National Art Honor Society president and co-president, CCHS Varsity Soccer, JV Soccer, Spanish Honor Society, Yearbook Club, Homework Helpers and Green Ribbon Committee.
Community: Dietary department employee at The Culpeper Senior Living Community, Precious Blood Catholic Church usher, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp, National Multiple Sclerosis Society volunteer, Walk MS Culpeper, Bike MS Williamsburg, more than 50 hours knitting scarves for MS Society and Miles of Scarves booths at multiple fundraising events.
Hobbies: Soccer, Painting, Drawing, Cooking, Baking