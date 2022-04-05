 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Stedman

Elizabeth Stedman

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Andy & Toni Stedman

Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Spanish 1, AP Language Arts, Dual Enrollment U.S. History, Psychology, Spanish 2 and Econ and Finance

Honors: Honor Roll, scholar athlete, athletic varsity letter (winter and spring track), Blue Devils pride referral

Extracurricular: Gymnastics, women’s A’cappella, JV volleyball, cross country, varsity winter and spring track, NAHS

Community: Power Pack, student ambassador, track manager, food distribution at United Methodist Church, community giveaway Jenkins Donaldson Foundation

Hobbies: Gymnastics, volleyball, paddle-boarding, kayaking, hiking, painting

Ambitions: My hope for the future is to reduce humanity’s environmental footprint on the earth and design medicine to help those in need. My main goal is to make an impact on people’s lives and help in any way I can.

