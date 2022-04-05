CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Stedman

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Andy & Toni Stedman
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Spanish 1, AP Language Arts, Dual Enrollment U.S. History, Psychology, Spanish 2 and Econ and Finance
Honors: Honor Roll, scholar athlete, athletic varsity letter (winter and spring track), Blue Devils pride referral
Extracurricular: Gymnastics, women’s A’cappella, JV volleyball, cross country, varsity winter and spring track, NAHS
Community: Power Pack, student ambassador, track manager, food distribution at United Methodist Church, community giveaway Jenkins Donaldson Foundation
Hobbies: Gymnastics, volleyball, paddle-boarding, kayaking, hiking, painting
People are also reading…
Ambitions: My hope for the future is to reduce humanity’s environmental footprint on the earth and design medicine to help those in need. My main goal is to make an impact on people’s lives and help in any way I can.