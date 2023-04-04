Culpeper County High School
Student: Elizabeth Wynkoop
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Angelique and Mark Wynkoop
Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School - Math Analysis, Collegiate Chemistry, Humanities 10, and Research I, Studio Art II, Introduction to Leadership, Spanish II and PE/Health 10
Honors: Straight A student, CCHS Academic Excellence-Math and English, CCHS Challenge Coin, Scholar Athlete Award for 3.5 GPA and above while doing sports
Extracurricular: Student Council Association Historian on Exec Council, CCHS Girls' Tennis, National Art Honors Society, CCHS Academic Team and Mountain Vista Governors School Yearbook Group
Community: Special Education Extended School Year program classroom volunteer in the summer, home-made birthday cards for every staff member, babysitting, Poshmark vendor of clothes and donate proceeds to earthjustice.org, a nonprofit with a mission to combat climate change.
Hobbies: Drawing and Painting, Reading, Cooking, and Traveling
Ambitions: I plan to enroll in a four-year college to prepare me for a career in the math field or law/justice. I love to travel, so I hope to see more of the world in the future as well.