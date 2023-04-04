Honors : Straight A student, CCHS Academic Excellence-Math and English, CCHS Challenge Coin, Scholar Athlete Award for 3.5 GPA and above while doing sports

Community : Special Education Extended School Year program classroom volunteer in the summer, home-made birthday cards for every staff member, babysitting, Poshmark vendor of clothes and donate proceeds to earthjustice.org , a nonprofit with a mission to combat climate change.

Ambitions: I plan to enroll in a four-year college to prepare me for a career in the math field or law/justice. I love to travel, so I hope to see more of the world in the future as well.